Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

