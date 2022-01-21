Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstService by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $159.47 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $133.75 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.88.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.