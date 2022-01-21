Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,237 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 859.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

