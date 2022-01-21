IQ.cash (IQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,770.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $42,849.58 and approximately $9,770.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.30 or 0.07293329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.47 or 0.99758518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064681 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

