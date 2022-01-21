Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $50.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.