MIB Coin (MIB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $469.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $732,736.22 and $469.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00097466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017579 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,034,796 coins and its circulating supply is 165,732,868 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

