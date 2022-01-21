Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

