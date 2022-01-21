BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

