O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

UONEK stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.