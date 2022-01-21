Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

