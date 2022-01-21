TheStreet Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to C+

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

