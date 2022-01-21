Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

XOS stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

