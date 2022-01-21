Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.15.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $250.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.50. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

