O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.