O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

