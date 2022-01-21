O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. CL King dropped their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

