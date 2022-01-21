ANGLE (LON:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.66) target price on the stock.

AGL stock opened at GBX 126.11 ($1.72) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 63.55 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.54 million and a P/E ratio of -16.35.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

