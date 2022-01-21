O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 841,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after buying an additional 515,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,180,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Momo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

