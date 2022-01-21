FY2021 EPS Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Cut by Analyst

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.53). Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $23.75 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.