11,895 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $34,043,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.