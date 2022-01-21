California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $58,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

