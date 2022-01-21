Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

