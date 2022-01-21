Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.