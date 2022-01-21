Littelfuse, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $12.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $277.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.88. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Littelfuse by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 147,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

