California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $48,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

