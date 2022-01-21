California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,174 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $46,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,655,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

