Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million.
ALS opened at C$18.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company has a market cap of C$755.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.39.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.
