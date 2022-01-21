Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Laurentian downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

ALS opened at C$18.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company has a market cap of C$755.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

