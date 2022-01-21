Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $83.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

