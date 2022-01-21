California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Carvana worth $47,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.47.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

