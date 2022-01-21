Truist Financial Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $87.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of REG opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

