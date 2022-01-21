Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.38. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

