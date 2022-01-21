Creative Planning Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.50 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

