Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,500 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

