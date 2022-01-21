First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 233.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 304,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

Shares of FRC opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

