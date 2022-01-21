O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $235.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.31. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

