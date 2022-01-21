Brokers Issue Forecasts for TotalEnergies SE’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,973,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,363,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $3,786,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

