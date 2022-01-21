Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ETR HYQ opened at €448.00 ($509.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.68. Hypoport has a one year low of €407.00 ($462.50) and a one year high of €618.00 ($702.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €497.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €521.26.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

