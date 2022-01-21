Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,254,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after purchasing an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,663,341. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.06 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $129.61 and a one year high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.61.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.