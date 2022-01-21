Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.84 ($183.91).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €161.35 ($183.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($173.47).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.