Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after buying an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

