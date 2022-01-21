Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €33.17 ($37.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.43. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

