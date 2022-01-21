Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,694 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

WDC stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

