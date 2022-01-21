Creative Planning Has $1.86 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Barclays by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

