Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 77.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.96 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.