Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.49 Million in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 161,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 176.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 14,523.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 52.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

