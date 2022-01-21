Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Announce $12.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $12.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.08. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $9.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $57.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.37 to $57.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $44.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $48.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $543.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $322.34 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.61.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

