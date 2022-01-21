LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

TREE stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.91 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

