Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,714 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

