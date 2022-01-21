Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 5.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.63. 6,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 589,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

