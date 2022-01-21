Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $37.63

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $36.72. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.